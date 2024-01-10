After 14 years, Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach

SEATTLE — After nearly a decade and a half, Pete Carroll is out as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to break the news.

The team released a statement shortly after reports began to surface, saying that they had “amicably agreed” to have him transition from head coach to an advisor position with the organization.

Shortly after the end of the season, Carroll had shared that he had no intention of retiring, saying at the time, “I plan to be coaching this team.”

Carroll coached the Seahawks for 14 seasons to a 137-89 record. His storied tenure included back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, as well as the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 2014.

This is a developing story -- we will provide more updates as they become available.

