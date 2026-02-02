12 years ago today: Seahawks’ win first Super Bowl, routing Broncos 43-8

Monday marks the 12th anniversary of the Seattle Seahawks’ first Super Bowl title, a 43-8 rout of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII that capped a dominant 2013 season and sparked celebrations across Seattle, according to HistoryLink.

The milestone comes as the Seahawks prepare to return to the NFL’s biggest stage once again.

Seattle will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The matchup is a rematch of one of the most memorable endings in Super Bowl history, when the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 on Feb. 1, 2015, after Malcolm Butler intercepted a Russell Wilson pass from the 1-yard line in the final minute.

This time, New England enters the game behind quarterback Drake Maye, while Seattle is with Sam Darnold leading the offense.

Twelve years ago, the Seahawks were celebrating a very different result.

Super Bowl XLVIII, played Feb. 2, 2014, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was billed as a clash between Denver’s record-setting offense and Seattle’s top-ranked defense.

The Broncos, led by Peyton Manning, averaged 37.9 points per game and were considered a slight favorite.

Instead, Seattle delivered one of the most lopsided performances in Super Bowl history.

The Seahawks scored the game’s first 36 points and went on to a 43-8 victory, becoming the youngest team ever to win the Lombardi Trophy with an average age of 26.4.

The 35-point margin was the third-largest in Super Bowl history and was seen by a record television audience of 111.5 million viewers.

The game was also notable for its setting.

It was the first Super Bowl played in an open-air stadium in a northern city.

Early forecasts raised concerns about snow and freezing temperatures, but weather did not affect the game.

A snowstorm arrived in the New York City area the following day.

Seattle’s dominance began immediately.

On Denver’s first offensive play, a miscommunication between the center and Manning sent the ball into the end zone for a safety, giving the Seahawks a 2-0 lead just 12 seconds into the game.

The mistake was later attributed to crowd noise, a sign that Seahawks fans — known as the 12th Man — were well represented.

The Seahawks added two field goals and then pulled away early in the second quarter.

After an interception by Kam Chancellor, Marshawn Lynch scored on a one-yard touchdown run.

Minutes later, a hit by Cliff Avril forced a Manning fumble that linebacker Malcolm Smith returned 69 yards for a touchdown, making it 22-0.

Seattle put the game away moments into the second half when Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

Harvin had been limited during the season by injuries after being acquired in a high-profile trade, but his return pushed the lead to 29-0 and effectively ended the contest.

A touchdown pass from Wilson to Jermaine Kearse extended the lead to 36-0, breaking the Super Bowl record for most consecutive points by one team.

Denver’s only score came late in the third quarter on a 14-yard pass from Manning to Demaryius Thomas and a two-point conversion.

Seattle closed out the scoring early in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Doug Baldwin, sealing the 43-8 final.

The Seahawks’ defense drew widespread praise for its performance, and Smith was named the game’s most valuable player after recording nine tackles, recovering a fumble and scoring on the interception return.

The selection was a departure from the usual MVP choices of quarterbacks or running backs.

After the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presented the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Seahawks owner Paul Allen.

Fireworks erupted from the Space Needle as fans poured into the streets, with large celebrations in Pioneer Square, Capitol Hill and near the University of Washington.

Police reported injuries, arrests and property damage during the celebrations, including damage to Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square pergola.

A community fundraising effort later helped pay for repairs.

As Seattle marks the 12th anniversary of that championship, the franchise again finds itself on the brink of history — this time chasing a second Super Bowl title, with a familiar opponent waiting on the other sideline.

