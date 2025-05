Seahawks announce preseason matchups

SEATTLE — Last week, 12s fans learned the Seattle Seahawks schedule for the 2025-26 season, and now, we have the preseason matchups.

The Seahawks are looking at two home games for the preseason and one in Wisconsin.

Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, August 7, 7:00 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, August 15, 7:00 p.m.

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, August 23, 1:00 p.m.

Regular Season

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers, September 7, 1:05 p.m.

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, September 14, 10 a.m.

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints, September 21, 1:05 p.m., KIRO 7

Week 4: at Arizona Cardinals, September 25, 5:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, October 5, 1:05 p.m., KIRO 7

Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars, October 12, 10 a.m.

Week 7: vs. Houston Texans, October 20, 7 p.m. ESPN+

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Washington Commanders, November 2, 5:20 p.m.

Week 10: Arizona Cardinals, November 9, 1:05 p.m., KIRO 7

Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams, November 16, 1:05 p.m.

Week 12: at Tennessee Titans, November 23, 10 a.m.

Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings, November 30, 1:05 p.m.

Week 14: at Atlanta Falcons, December 7, 10 a.m.

Week 15: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:25 p.m., KIRO 7

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 17: at Carolina Panthers, date/time/broadcast info TBD

Week 18: at San Francisco, date/time/broadcast info TBD

Although the Seahawks have no international games, according to the NFL, they will have the third most miles to travel this season with 31,302 miles.

