Two teenagers arrested in deadly shooting in Seattle’s CID

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting six months ago in Seattle’s Chinatown‑International District, police said.

The suspects, ages 18 and 19, were taken into custody March 27, authorities said. One was arrested in Granite Falls and the other in Marysville.

They are accused of killing a 24-year-old man who was shot near 12th Avenue S. and S. Lane Street on the night of Sept. 22. Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second man was also shot during the incident, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

“Detectives established probable cause to arrest the suspects for murder following a lengthy and detailed investigation involving multiple search warrants, review of video surveillance footage, and the collection of forensic evidence,” the Seattle Police Department stated in its police blotter. “The men were booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder, robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.”

Police said the investigation remains active and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about what happened to contact detectives by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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