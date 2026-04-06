Washington fishing village named America’s top ‘off-the-map’ destination by Airbnb

SEKIU, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A tiny fishing village on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula just earned a big distinction. Sekiu is the No. 1 destination on Airbnb’s first-ever “America off-the-map” list.

Sekiu topped the list of 19 other “off-the-map” destinations for 2026, as the unincorporated community was labeled the best destination for short-term rentals that drive new opportunities for local tourism, Airbnb announced.

“Sekiu is the kind of place where bald eagles are unremarkable, and the salmon are legendary,” Airbnb stated. “This tiny fishing village draws serious anglers and kayakers who want the raw Pacific Northwest without the crowds of Olympic National Park’s more famous trailheads. Explore sea stacks at low tide, watch gray whales during spring migration, or simply sit at the water’s edge as fog rolls in off the strait.”

Sekiu offers countless opportunities to experience the Pacific Northwest’s nature, as it is located at the northernmost tip of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and only a short distance away from Olympic National Park and Lake Crescent.

Rural destinations surge in popularity, especially among younger travelers

Airbnb noted 86% of travelers are interested in visiting remote or rural areas for vacations, and for Gen Z travelers, that number increases to 94%.

Airbnb hosts in these rural locations collectively earned roughly $10 billion in 2025, and those guests’ purchases have created new “microeconomies” inside communities that have historically stood off the traditional tourism map.

For commerce in these areas, 95% of travelers reported they’re likely to shop and dine locally, which puts money toward family-owned businesses, local farms, and independent attractions rather than traditional tourism.

“Every guest that comes here eats locally, they shop in the grocery store, or they stop at the brewery,” Larry, an Airbnb host in Arnaudville, Louisiana, said. “We focus on making sure people that come here get to experience the culture of Louisiana, and the Cajun joie de vivre.”

In 2024, guests reported that they spent more than $775 per trip at local businesses when staying in “off-the-map” locations, which created an immediate impact within the small community.

“Short-term rentals have fundamentally changed who gets to benefit from tourism,” Jordi Torres, Airbnb Managing Director, Americas, said. “When travelers discover a unique Airbnb listing in a town they’ve never heard of, more than half say they’re inspired to visit for the first time. We want to help spread tourism opportunities to new areas, to lessen the burden on crowded hot spots, and give these communities the chance to benefit from this growing trend.”

The full list of America’s top-20 off-the-map destinations in 2026 include:

Sekiu, Washington

Matador, Texas

Pine Creek Gorge, Pennsylvania

Alexandria, New Hampshire

Sodus Point, New York

Stanley, Virginia

Naalehu, Hawaii

Keweenaw Peninsula, Michigan

Wilmington, Illinois

Arnaudville, Louisiana

Fairview, Utah

Snowflake, Arizona

Pinos Altos, New Mexico

Cedar Key, Florida

Dubois, Wyoming

Goldfield, Nevada

Haines, Alaska

Fort Peck Lake, Montana

Coarsegold, California

Monte Vista, Colorado

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