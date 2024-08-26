Seahawks add Jaguars pass rusher Trevis Gipson in exchange for a late-round draft pick in 2025

SEATTLE — Seattle acquired pass rusher Trevis Gipson from Jacksonville on Monday for a late-round draft pick in 2025, a trade that gives the Seahawks additional depth with uncertainty about how long Uchenna Nwosu may be out.

Nwosu, the team’s best edge rusher, suffered a left knee injury on the opening drive of Saturday’s preseason finale against Cleveland on a cut block from offensive lineman Wyatt Teller. ESPN.com reported Monday that Nwosu has a sprained MCL that could cause him to miss several weeks.

The Seahawks did not practice on Monday. Nwosu missed most of last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle and Seattle’s defense suffered badly without him. The Seahawks seem better equipped to handle Nwosu’s absence this time around with Dre’Mont Jones expected to play more on the edge this season, the development of second-year outside linebacker Derick Hall and the addition of Gipson.

Gipson has 11 sacks in four seasons, the first three in Chicago and the most recent one in Tennessee. He signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal in free agency that included $42,500 guaranteed. He would behind Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and veteran Arik Armstead on Jacksonville’s depth chart.

The Jaguars expected Gipson to be an upgrade from K’Lavon Chaisson, but Gipson was seemingly beaten out in training camp by rookie Myles Cole and second-year pro D.J. Coleman.

“When you have good players and other teams have needs, you’re obviously going to listen,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “You’re going to listen to other teams. It’s no different than during the draft process or a free agency or anything like that.

“Trevis has done an outstanding job for us. I think it’s a good situation for him. It’s a good situation for the team he’s going to and obviously the compensation for us. It’s a win-win. It gives him an opportunity to play.”

