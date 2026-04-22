2026 NFL Draft: What Seahawks fans need to know

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, which means the Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, will get another chance to add talent to their roster.

The team currently holds only four picks. On Monday, though, the team’s general manager, John Schneider, said they’d be open to trading back to add more. This means there is a chance they may not make a selection on day one.

Seahawks’ current draft picks

Round 1, No. 32

Round 2, No. 64

Round 3, No. 96

Round 6, No. 188 (They received this from Cleveland in a 2024 trade that sent center Nick Harris and a seventh-round pick to the Browns.)

The Seahawks traded their fourth and fifth-round picks to the Saints in exchange for receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed, while Seattle’s original sixth-round pick went to Jacksonville in 2024 in exchange for defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

The draft

The draft will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday.

Each team has eight minutes to make their pick during round 1.

Teams will then get seven minutes to make picks in the second round, five minutes for regular or compensatory picks in rounds 3-6, and four minutes in round 7.

The second and third rounds are on Friday and rounds 4-7 are on Saturday.

If a team lets the clock run out without making a choice, the NFL allows them to make a selection later – but they run the risk of the next team selecting the player they’re considering.

To be eligible for the draft, the NFL states that players must be out of high school for at least three years and must use up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season.

You can read the full rules of the NFL draft here.

Watching the draft

You can tune in each day on ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, and NFL+. Click here to learn more.

Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is hosting a watch party with season ticket holders who registered in advance. There will be a live broadcast, fans can snap a photo with the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX win, and hear draft insight and stories from players and legends. You can learn more about the watch party here.

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