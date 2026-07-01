Naomi Osaka shows off another fashion creation as 2nd round gets under way at Wimbledon

LONDON — Naomi Osaka had a new look to show off for her second match at Wimbledon.

Osaka, whose fashion reveals have become an event of their own at Grand Slam tournaments, wore a less elaborate outfit for her walk-on than the "Kill Bill" inspired kimono she sported for her opening-round match on Monday.

It still drew plenty of attention as she made the walk from the locker room to No. 2 Court, trailed by photographers and fans wanting to take their own photos.

This all-white outfit featured a long train that trailed behind her, which the four-time major winner took off as she began warming up for her match against Anastasia Gasanova.

Osaka's match was among the early starts on the outside courts as the second round got under way at Wimbledon.

Later, defending men's champion Jannik Sinner was set to play Nuno Borges in the first match on Centre Court. That will be followed by women's French Open winner Mirra Andreeva facing 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova before Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka faces McCartney Kessler on No. 1 Court before Coco Gauff plays Solana Sierra.

On Tuesday, Serena Williams made her return to Centre Court but lost in three sets to Maya Joint in her first singles match in nearly four years. Williams is set to play doubles with sister Venus later in the week.

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