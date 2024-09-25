Sounders sign key defender Jackson Ragen to new deal through 2027 season

Seattle Sounders FC has signed defender Jackson Ragen to a new three-year contract, keeping the 26-year-old with the club through the 2027 season, with an option for 2028, the team announced Wednesday.

Ragen, a Sounders Academy product, joined the first team in 2022 and has since become a key figure in the club’s defense, helping lead Seattle to its historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title.

“We are excited to reach an agreement with Jackson. He’s earned this opportunity to extend his career in Seattle,” said Sounders FC General Manager Craig Waibel. “It’s always a great story to see a player excel for his hometown club after developing in our academy.”

Ragen has been a consistent presence for the Sounders since signing, playing in 106 matches across all competitions.

He started all 32 regular-season games in 2023, anchoring a defense that allowed the fewest goals in MLS that season.

This year, Ragen has made 37 appearances in all competitions and has become a growing offensive threat with a career-high four goals.

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer praised Ragen’s growth, stating, “Over the past few years, he’s developed into a crucial member of our defensive unit... We’re excited to continue the work and look forward to seeing what’s still to come in Jackson’s career.”

A Seattle native, Ragen was originally drafted by the Chicago Fire before signing with Tacoma Defiance in 2021.

His collegiate career at Michigan saw him earn Big Ten Defensive Player honors twice.

The Sounders return to action on Saturday, September 28, when they face Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field.

