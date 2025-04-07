Suspect in Arlington armed robbery caught after high-tech police chase

A man accused of robbing an auto parts store in Arlington at gunpoint Monday morning was arrested after police from multiple agencies used advanced tracking technology to find him, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Around 8 a.m., Arlington police received a call about an armed robbery at an auto parts business on the 7700 block of 204th Avenue Northeast.

A man wearing a black bandana and a letterman’s jacket reportedly threatened employees while showing a handgun hidden in his clothing.

Witnesses said he left the area in a dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by another unidentified suspect.

Using automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras, Arlington police quickly located and began tracking the getaway vehicle.

The suspects drove recklessly and initially evaded law enforcement on Interstate 5, but police remained in pursuit, coordinating closely with nearby departments, including the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Everett and Bothell police departments, and the Washington State Patrol.

Authorities finally caught the vehicle and arrested the robbery suspect in Bothell.

Police identified him as a 29-year-old Seattle man.

Arlington police booked him into the Snohomish County Jail, where he faces investigation on charges of first-degree robbery and felony eluding.

Police continue their investigation, and more arrests or charges are possible.

Arlington Police Chief Jonathan Ventura praised the auto parts store employee who witnessed the robbery, crediting the individual’s calm demeanor and detailed description of the suspect and getaway vehicle as vital to the swift resolution.

©2025 Cox Media Group