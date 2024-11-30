Sounders FC faces LA Galaxy in Western Conference Final

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle is looking to advance to its fifth MLS Cup Final with a win on Saturday.

Sounders FC will take on the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park.

It marks the fourth time the teams have met in the playoffs. Sounders FC holds a 3-4-0 record in the postseason series.

This season, the two have met on three different occasions, with the two sides playing to an even 1-1-1 record. LA Galaxy defeated Seattle 1-0 on March 30 in California before the teams played to a scoreless draw on May 5 in Seattle. Sounders FC then defeated the Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 action.

This is the seventh time that Seattle has advanced to the Western Conference Final.

If Seattle wins, the team will advance to the 2024 MLS Cup Final to battle the winner of the Orlando-New York Red Bulls match, also being played on November 30.

©2024 Cox Media Group