Sounders FC beats St. Louis City with lone goal

Seattle Sounders FC beat St. Louis City during Saturday’s matchup at Energizer Park.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored the sole goal of the night, just two minutes into the second half. It was his first goal of the season. The former University of Washington star joined the Sounders in March of last year.

Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas recorded his second shutout in three games to open the 2026 season.

Sounders FC had four shots on goal and five saves.

The team now has six points through three games to start the campaign.

Seattle now turns its attention to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup action, with the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking place on Thursday, March 12, at BC Place.

The team then returns to MLS play with a road trip to the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, March 15, at PayPal Park.

