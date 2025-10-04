Tiger’s ace Tarik Skubal’s road to MLB began at Seattle University

SEATTLE — Detroit Tigers ace pitcher Tarik Skubal is set to start game two against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in the American League Division Series, bringing him back to where his baseball journey began.

Skubal, the 2024 AL Cy Young award winner, started his college career with the Seattle University Red Hawks.

Seattle University was the only Division I school to offer Skubal a scholarship out of high school.

His coach at Seattle University, Donny Harrel, saw Skybal’s potential early on, noting his positive attitude and love for the game.

“It’s burnt in me, you know, just based from when he was 18 years old to his age now, and just his pure love for the game,” Harrel said.

Skubal’s journey wasn’t without challenges.

He faced a potential career-ending injury that required Tommy John surgery in 2016.

Harrel noted that this adversity only fueled Skubal’s determination.

He finished the 2025 regular season with a 2.21 ERA.

Despite his success, Skubal remains grounded and connected to his roots at Seattle University.

Skubal was drafted by the Tigers in the 9th round and 255th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, according to MLB.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group