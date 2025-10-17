Stressed yet? Mariners and Blue Jays are tied in the ALCS going into Game 5

SEATTLE — It’s been a stressful series so far for Seattle Mariners fans.

The team is currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-2 in the ALCS. The M’s started out strong with back-to-back wins on the road, but lost footing after returning home—losing the next two games.

So, now what? Game 5 is Friday at 3:08 p.m. at T-Mobile Park. Will this one be any different? Fans can only hope. There’s a lot of pressure riding on this one.

Seattle has a 51-30 record in home games and a 90-72 record overall. But, is just 2-3 at home this postseason. Meanwhile, Toronto has a 40-41 record on the road and a 94-68 record overall. However, they’re 3-1 away from home in the playoffs.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 60 home runs during the regular (and, three more in the playoffs). While Jorge Polanco is 10 for 40 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

After going hitless in Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. woke up in Seattle. Since the series shifted, he has six hits, two of them homers, and a pair of doubles. Meanwhile Ernie Clement is 17 for 37 with three doubles, a home run, and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Game 6 will be played in Toronto at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday. And should the series continue into a Game 7, it’ll be played at 5:08 p.m. Monday also in Toronto.

Whichever team advances to the World Series will take on either the Milwaukee Brewers or the LA Dodgers. The Dodgers are just one win away from returning to the World Series after beating the Brewers, 3-1, in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

