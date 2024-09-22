Seattle’s playoff hopes take a hit with walk-off loss to Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien’s walk-off single lifted the Texas Rangers to a dramatic 6-5 comeback win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, as the Rangers erased a five-run deficit.

Leody Taveras scored the game-winning run after tying the game earlier with a solo home run.

The Mariners jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, starting with Dylan Moore’s RBI single in the second inning, followed by Cal Raleigh’s solo home run in the third.

In the sixth, Victor Robles delivered a two-run single and later scored after a pair of errors by Texas on a pickoff attempt.

Texas began their rally in the sixth inning, cutting the lead to 5-4 thanks to an RBI single by Josh Smith and a three-run homer by Wyatt Langford off Mariners’ starter Bryan Woo.

Taveras’ solo homer in the seventh tied the game at 5-5, and Semien’s single in the ninth sealed the Rangers’ walk-off victory.

The loss drops Seattle two games out of the final AL wild-card spot, with just six games remaining.

The Mariners will face the Houston Astros in a critical three-game series before finishing the season at home against the Oakland Athletics.

For the Mariners, Raleigh hit his career-best 31st home run, while Andres Munoz (3-7) took the loss. Kirby Yates (7-2) earned the win for the Rangers in relief.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney gave up four earned runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

