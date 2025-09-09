Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 2 of series

Cardinals Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners' Josh Naylor scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks on a sacrifice fly from Mariners' Jorge Polanco during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
SEATTLE — On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners will meet the St. Louis Cardinals in game two.

The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in the three-game series, after a 4-2 victory.

The Houston Astros were off Monday, and Seattle moved to two games back in the American League West standings.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Seattle has a 42-27 record at home and a 76-68 record overall.

St. Louis has a 72-73 record overall and a 31-39 record on the road.

