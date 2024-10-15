Seattle Mariners’ Raleigh and Moore earn spots as Gold Glove Award finalists

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners players Cal Raleigh and Dylan Moore were named finalists for the 2024 American League Gold Glove Awards, as announced by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company and Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

Raleigh is up for the catcher award, while Moore is a contender in the utility player category.

This marks Raleigh’s first time as a finalist after an impressive season where he led MLB catchers in caught stealing and innings caught, among other defensive metrics.

Moore, also a first-time finalist, showcased his versatility by excelling across six defensive positions throughout the season, maintaining a .989 fielding percentage.

The winners of the Gold Glove Awards will be revealed on Nov. 3 during ESPN’s Baseball Tonight.

If Raleigh or Moore wins, they will be the first Mariners to claim a Gold Glove since 2020 and would make history as the first Mariners players to win the award at catcher and utility positions.

