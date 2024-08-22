Report: Mariners expected to fire Scott Servais

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are expected to replace manager Scott Servais with former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson following a dramatic collapse in their season, according to The Athletic, which says it was briefed on the team’s plans.

The official announcement is anticipated on Thursday, as reported by The Athletic.

The Mariners, who once held a 10-game lead in the American League West before the All-Star break, are now five games behind, jeopardizing their postseason hopes.

Servais, 59, has led the Mariners since 2016, amassing a 680-642 record during his tenure.

Despite leading the team to its first postseason appearance in 21 years in 2022, the Mariners have struggled to replicate that success, missing the playoffs in 2023 and now facing a potential repeat in 2024.

The team’s performance this season has been marred by a potent pitching staff undermined by a lackluster offense.

Dan Wilson, who is expected to take over, has deep ties to the Mariners’ past successes.

A former player from 1994 to 2005, Wilson was a key part of the Mariners’ glory days and has remained connected to the franchise as a special assignment coordinator and occasional broadcaster.

While he has no experience as a big-league coach or manager, his familiarity with the organization and its players, particularly catcher Cal Raleigh, has been noted.

Wilson steps into his new role with the team sitting at 64-64, five games out of a playoff spot, and riding a three-game losing streak.

Whether Wilson will be appointed permanently or as an interim manager remains unclear.

The move also increases scrutiny of General Manager Jerry Dipoto, who has led the Mariners since September 2015.

The Mariners are set to begin their next series on Friday in Seattle against San Francisco.

