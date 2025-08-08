Mariners walk off in 11th to sweep White Sox, pull closer to AL West lead

Dominic Canzone drove in the winning run in the 11th inning Thursday as the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 at T-Mobile Park, completing a three-game sweep.

The walk-off single helped Seattle secure its first series sweep since July 11–13 and brought the team within 1½ games of the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

Randy Arozarena put the Mariners ahead early with a two-run home run, but the White Sox responded with solo shots from Michael A. Taylor and rookie Brooks Baldwin.

Chicago now leads Major League Baseball with 37 home runs since the All-Star break.

Both teams scored in the 10th inning, sending the game into extra drama.

Chicago briefly took a 3-2 lead when Lenyn Sosa scored on a wild pitch from Mariners reliever Eduard Bazardo with the bases loaded.

But the Mariners tied it up in the bottom half after third baseman Josh Rojas overthrew first on a sacrifice bunt by Miles Mastrobuoni, allowing Arozarena to score from second.

Seattle then shut down the White Sox in the top of the 11th before Canzone delivered the game-winning single.

©2025 Cox Media Group