Seattle Mariners

Mariners and Victor Robles reach agreement on 2-year extension worth $9.75 million

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer and KIRO 7 News Staff

New York Mets v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 09: Victor Robles #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the seventh inning of a game against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park on August 9, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer and KIRO 7 News Staff

The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension worth $9.75 million, according to the Seattle Mariners.

The deal also includes a $9 million option for the 2027 season.

Robles has been a revelation for Seattle after being acquired from Washington. Robles first struggled to get playing time but once he cracked the lineup has been a significant contributor for the Mariners in their push for the postseason.

Robles is hitting .303 with seven doubles and three homers in 42 games since joining the Mariners. He’s also been excellent as the primary center fielder for Seattle for the past three weeks with Julio Rodriguez sidelined by an ankle injury.

Signing Robles also gives Seattle some certainty about its outfield moving into next season.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read