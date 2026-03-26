Mariners unveil 50th anniversary merchandise, debut Steelheads uniforms ahead of Opening Day

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Mariners unveiled a fresh wave of merchandise Thursday morning ahead of Opening Day against the Cleveland Guardians, highlighting a collection rooted in the club’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

Much of this year’s gear draws inspiration from the milestone season, with every jersey featuring specially designed anniversary patches on the sleeves.

“This year we’re celebrating our 50th season,” explained Renee Steyh, Mariners Director of Retail Merchandising. “We have all kinds of cool merchandise debuting the logo that the team’s going to be wearing on the field. So, actually, every jersey that you’ll see will have the patch on the sleeve.”

Seattle Steelheads uniforms honor Negro Leagues every Sunday

One of the hottest items? The Seattle Mariners are debuting a new Seattle Steelheads uniform, along with matching jerseys and jackets, as part of their anniversary collection — pieces the club expects to become instant classics.

“The team will be wearing it every Sunday. It’s very, very cool,” Steyh explained. “It was inspired by the Negro Leagues team, and the Mariners are donating $500,000 to the Steelheads Community Fund, which will help support black-led baseball and softball organizations. So very, very cool.”

The Steelheads’ uniforms will replace the cream-colored jerseys the Mariners have worn on Sundays at T-Mobile Park since 2015.

The Seattle Mariners also expanded apparel options for children and women this season. The team said the goal is to ensure every body type, shape, and style is represented, so all fans can find something that fits and feels like their own.

“Obviously, every generation, we want them to grow up Mariners fans,” Steyh said. “We’ve really made an effort for our women’s program just because we want every type of body, every type of shape, every type of style, to find what they want. So, we really have something for all fans.”

Simply Seattle, New Balance cash in on Mariners stars

However, while the Mariners own official M’s merch, the custom merch market capitalizes on last year’s success — Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Popular local designer Simply Seattle is looking to capitalize on the momentum created by Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor, featuring “Big Dumper” hoodies and sweatshirts prominently on its Mariners page alongside “Naylz” shirts. The standout items are hard to miss, with the “Big Dumper” collection dominating the front page.

Large retailer, New Balance, is teaming up with Cal Raleigh on a special-edition ’47 HITCH ballcap, which honors his 60-home run season last year with the phrase, “When it rains, it dumps” on the front. Raleigh’s signature hat sold out on New Era’s website roughly five minutes after it was launched at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Whatever fans are looking for, the Seattle Mariners say there’s something for everyone this year, aiming to make sure every supporter is geared up and ready in case of a World Series run.

“The best part, we have so many exclusive designs that you can’t find anywhere else. So really, we are a destination, if you want something for your fan,” said Steyh.

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