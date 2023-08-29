Seattle Mariners

Mariners setting records with historic August playoff run

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez holds a trident after hitting his 50th career home run, a two-run home run that also scored J.P. Crawford against the Kansas City Royals, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Record keepers are staying busy with all the new milestones the Seattle Mariners are setting with their August run toward the playoffs.

Team-wise, Monday night’s 7-0 win over the Oakland Athletics tied a franchise record of 20 wins in a month, something that has only happened 4 times before - June 1997 and April, May and August 2001.

They will have two opportunities to break that record when they play the A’s - who the Mariners have not lost to this year - Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Monday night, 37,434 fans were at T-Mobile Park - the largest crowd on a Monday since April 10, 2017.

The Mariners have also moved into the lead of the AL West, holding onto a 1-game lead over the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. The last ten games of the season are against those two teams, too, which should lead to an exciting September.

Julio Rodriguez has been setting his own records too with record keepers having to look back 100 years to for players that played as well as he’s playing now.


