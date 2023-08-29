Mariners setting records with historic August playoff run

Record keepers are staying busy with all the new milestones the Seattle Mariners are setting with their August run toward the playoffs.

Team-wise, Monday night’s 7-0 win over the Oakland Athletics tied a franchise record of 20 wins in a month, something that has only happened 4 times before - June 1997 and April, May and August 2001.

The @Mariners have tied a franchise record for most wins in one month with their 20th victory in August! pic.twitter.com/Cnl2cse0Qf — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2023

They will have two opportunities to break that record when they play the A’s - who the Mariners have not lost to this year - Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Monday night, 37,434 fans were at T-Mobile Park - the largest crowd on a Monday since April 10, 2017.

The Mariners have also moved into the lead of the AL West, holding onto a 1-game lead over the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. The last ten games of the season are against those two teams, too, which should lead to an exciting September.

The Mariners are now 75-56, it’s the first time they are 19 games above .500 since… pic.twitter.com/fDxgX2ajjQ — Broken Mariners Fan (@IISwitchII) August 29, 2023

Julio Rodriguez has been setting his own records too with record keepers having to look back 100 years to for players that played as well as he’s playing now.

Julio Rodríguez’s five 4+ hit games are the most by a player in a 10-game span since 1900



READ THAT AGAIN



!!!



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/ObB7rZIfW1 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 29, 2023

MLB players with at least 45 hits, 30 RBI, 15 XBH & 10 SB in a single month (since RBI became an official stat in 1920):



George Sisler, Browns (July 1927)

Julio Rodríguez, @Mariners (August 2023) pic.twitter.com/bdm4ZCAtSG — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 29, 2023





