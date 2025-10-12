Mariners open ALCS tonight against Blue Jays after historic Game 5 win

Fresh off a 15-inning, walk-off win that made postseason history, the Seattle Mariners begin the American League Championship Series tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays — their first ALCS appearance since 2001.

The road to the AL pennant starts now. #SeizeTheMoment pic.twitter.com/BSTCoOTSVh — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 12, 2025

Seattle earned its spot in dramatic fashion Friday, defeating the Detroit Tigers 3–2 in Game 5 of the AL Division Series at T-Mobile Park. Jorge Polanco’s single in the bottom of the 15th inning ended the longest winner-take-all game by innings in Major League Baseball history and secured the Mariners’ first trip to the ALCS in 24 years.

The Mariners open the best-of-seven ALCS tonight against Toronto, marking the franchises’ first postseason matchup since the 2022 Wild Card Series, when Seattle swept the Blue Jays in two games.

Game 1 will air live on FOX with Joe Davis and John Smoltz calling the action. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will report from the field. The game will also air on Seattle Sports 710 AM and ESPN Radio.

Seattle is looking to capture its first-ever American League pennant and advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Toronto, meanwhile, is seeking its first World Series appearance since winning back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993.

Before first pitch, the Mariners released their 26-man ALCS roster.

The group includes 13 pitchers and 13 position players, carrying over most of the lineup from the Division Series. Right-hander Bryan Woo and infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni are new additions, while Ben Williamson and Luke Raley were moved to the taxi squad.

The pitching staff features Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Andrés Muñoz, Matt Brash, Caleb Ferguson, and Gabe Speier, among others.

The lineup includes catchers Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver, and Harry Ford; infielders J.P. Crawford, Josh Naylor, Jorge Polanco, Leo Rivas, and Eugenio Suárez; and outfielders Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, Dominic Canzone, and Victor Robles.

Seattle’s pitching carried them through the ALDS, posting a 2.16 ERA and holding Detroit hitters to a .200 batting average.

In the decisive Game 5, George Kirby allowed just one run across five innings before six relievers combined for 10 scoreless frames. Castillo earned the win in his first career relief appearance.

The Mariners’ offense has shown depth and power throughout the year. Seattle hit 238 home runs (third in MLB) and stole 161 bases (tied for third), becoming only the second team in history to reach 230 home runs and 160 steals in a single season — joining the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays.

Catcher Cal Raleigh leads Seattle’s offense into the ALCS following one of the best seasons in franchise history.

Raleigh hit 60 home runs during the regular season, breaking records for most in a year by a catcher, a switch-hitter, and a Mariners player.

He batted .381 in the ALDS, reaching base in every game and adding a home run, four RBI, and four walks.

Both Seattle and Toronto joined MLB as expansion teams in 1977.

Nearly five decades later, they meet in the postseason again — this time with a World Series berth on the line.

Game 1 begins tonight in Toronto.

