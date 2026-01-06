Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez invests $1.3 million to renovate baseball complex in Dominican Republic

LOMA DE CABRERA, D.R. — Seattle Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodríguez unveiled a renovated baseball complex in his hometown of Loma de Cabrera in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, his foundation announced.

A release from the No Limits Foundation said Rodríguez invested $1.3 million of his own money into the project.

The complex features the country’s first public astroturf field, spanning three baseball fields, a soccer field, and other brand-new facilities, according to the release.

Other professional athletes joined in Tuesday’s unveiling, including MLB stars Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Castillo, Victor Robles, and former Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz.

“This field is where everything started for me,” Rodríguez said.

“Being able to give back to Loma de Cabrera and create a place where kids can feel proud, feel safe, and believe in themselves means everything. I want them to know there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

Rodríguez’ No Limits Foundation works to help underprivileged youth in the D.R., Seattle, and globally through sport and education, according to their website.

©2026 Cox Media Group