Mariners games to air on cable, satellite and new Mariners.TV streaming service

The Seattle Mariners said Thursday that Mariners TV will continue to carry Mariners games across cable, satellite and streaming platforms, including a new in-market streaming option with no local blackouts.

The team said signups for the new Mariners.TV streaming service will open Feb. 10.

“We’re excited Mariners fans will be able to watch our games on all the platforms they’re used to seeing them on,” said Gregg Greene, the Mariners’ senior vice president of marketing and communications. “With a continued presence on cable and satellite providers, plus streaming options covering fans in the Pacific Northwest, Mariners Baseball will be as accessible as ever.”

Under the plan, Mariners TV will remain available through traditional cable and satellite providers, consistent with how fans have watched games in the past.

The team said details on specific providers and channels will be announced closer to Opening Day.

For in-market streaming, fans in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, Montana and Hawaii will be able to stream games on Mariners.TV without local blackouts.

The service will cost $99.99 for the season or $19.99 per month, with signups available at Mariners.com/Stream beginning Feb. 10.

Fans outside the Pacific Northwest will still be able to watch Mariners games through MLB.TV, the team said.

Starting in 2026, Major League Baseball will be responsible for producing Mariners TV and negotiating carriage agreements with cable and satellite providers.

The Mariners will continue to hire and oversee the broadcasters and producers.

Aaron Goldsmith will return as the lead voice for Mariners TV.

He will be joined by Angie Mentink, Ryan Rowland-Smith, Jay Buhner, Dave Valle and Brad Adam, who will host the pregame and postgame shows.

