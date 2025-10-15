Mariners fans see surge in ALCS ticket prices

Seattle Mariners fans are facing historic ticket prices for the American League Championship Series (ALCS) games at T-Mobile Park, with some seats listing at costs as much as $4,446 and higher on sites like seatgeek.com.

The Mariners’ playoff run has sparked a surge in ticket prices, making it one of the most expensive Seattle sports events to attend.

Some tickets for Game 3 started at $243, while Game 4 tickets are priced at around $350, and Game 5 tickets, if necessary, are available for roughly $339.

These prices are approximately 38% higher than those for the American League Division Series (ALDS).

“We had early access to our tickets,” said Holly Siebold, a Mariners season ticket holder. “Season ticket holder, two seats full season, I was just looking at it last night, $3,500,” is what Karen Geier said she paid for her 2025 Mariners season tickets.

Both women were in line extremely early for Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays and said their status as season ticket holders gave them early access to some playoff tickets at more reasonable prices.

Anthony Daniels, part of a band that will play out outside the stadium, noted, “We used to get the fans hyped up, know why we do that.” He added, “It’s like the Super Bowl of T-Mobile, you know?”

“I’m not selling my seats, though, I’m going to these games,” Geier stated, emphasizing the value of experiencing the playoffs firsthand.

Seattle has seen teams head into championships, The Sonics in the 1990s, and The Seahawks with two recent visits to the Super Bowl.

But ticket prices from the 90s pale in comparison to what people are paying in 2025.

As Mariners fans prepare to witness potential playoff history, they face the reality of steep ticket prices.

For those willing to pay, the experience promises to be a memorable Seattle sports event.

©2025 Cox Media Group