Mariners chasing history as Raleigh and Polanco stay red-hot in ALCS, Game 2 today

Cal Raleigh’s record-setting season continues to make history as the Mariners prepare for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Seattle catcher has been one of the most productive hitters in the 2025 postseason, batting .400 (10-for-25) with two home runs, five RBIs, and a 1.163 OPS while hitting safely in all six playoff games.

Raleigh’s .949 career postseason OPS ranks second in MLB history among catchers with at least 50 plate appearances — trailing only A.J. Ellis of the Dodgers (1.065).

He’s also joined exclusive company: one of only three players ever to hit 60 or more home runs in the regular season and multiple in that year’s playoffs, alongside Babe Ruth (1927) and Aaron Judge (2022).

Seattle leads the best-of-seven ALCS 1–0 after a 3–1 comeback win Sunday night — its first ALCS victory since Oct. 20, 2001.

Bryce Miller earned the win after throwing six strong innings, allowing only a George Springer leadoff homer.

The Mariners’ starting rotation has been dominant this postseason, combining for a 2.03 ERA over 31 innings with 29 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .182 average.

Logan Gilbert takes the mound for Game 2, making his third postseason appearance. He last pitched two scoreless relief innings in Game 5 of the ALDS — his first bullpen outing since college — after allowing just one run with seven strikeouts in his prior playoff start against Detroit.

Jorge Polanco remains red-hot, driving in the go-ahead run in Game 1 just two nights after his walk-off single in the 15th inning of Seattle’s ALDS-clinching win.

Polanco also hit two home runs off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal earlier in the series, becoming just the fourth Mariner ever with a multi-homer postseason game.

Jorge Polanco continues to come through in the clutch this October!@jonmorosi chatted with the @Mariners infielder after tonight's ALCS Game 1 win. #SeizeTheMoment pic.twitter.com/KNtvxqmd66 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 13, 2025

Reliever Andrés Muñoz continues to dominate, tossing a perfect ninth inning for his second postseason save.

He’s appeared in five games without allowing a hit or a run, with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Mariners’ roster — updated since the ALDS to include right-hander Bryan Woo and utility player Miles Mastrobuoni — features 16 players with previous postseason experience. Three have World Series rings: Victor Robles (2019 Nationals), Luke Jackson (2021 Braves), and Mitch Garver (2023 Rangers).

Seattle is chasing its first American League pennant in franchise history.

The team last reached the ALCS in 2001, when a 116-win campaign ended in five games against the Yankees.

Toronto, meanwhile, seeks its first World Series trip since 1993.

The 2025 Mariners have combined power and speed at historic levels, ranking third in MLB with 238 home runs and tying for third with 161 stolen bases — only the second team in history to reach both marks, alongside the 2023 Rays.

Eight Seattle players posted above-average OPS+ numbers this season, highlighting the lineup’s depth behind stars like Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Jorge Polanco.

First pitch for Game 2 is set for Monday at 2:03 p.m., televised on FOX with Joe Davis and John Smoltz on the call, and broadcast locally on Seattle Sports 710 AM and ESPN Radio.

