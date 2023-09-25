Mariners announce details for first three rounds of postseason tickets

The Seattle Mariners announced plans Monday for fans to get their mitts on potential postseason tickets.

Tickets for potential home games during the American League Wild Card Series, the American League Division Series, and the American League Championship Series will be available to the public starting Friday at 8 a.m.

The presale for Season Ticket holders and 2024 Season Ticket holders begins Thursday.

All tickets will be available at mariners.com/postseason with tickets for any World Series games announced at a future date.

Any unplayed games will be refunded within 30 days of the Mariners ending their postseason run.

