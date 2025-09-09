Mariners’ 32-run 3-win streak sparks talk of fan’s ‘curse-lifting’ with an Etsy witch

The Seattle Mariners’ offense erupted for 32 runs over their last three games, and one fan says a little “magic” may have been involved.

Steven Blackburn of Lake Stevens joked on social media that he had hired a witch on Etsy to lift a curse on the team.

He said he never expected anything to come of it, but the Mariners went on to score 28 runs in just two days after his request.

“I said, ‘Hey, can you please help the Mariners get out of a funk?’ I didn’t expect it to go anywhere. I was just kind of hoping for the best and then all of a sudden they score 28 runs in two days,” Blackburn said.

Between Saturday and Monday, the Mariners piled up three straight wins with a surge of offense.

Fans online quickly tied the timing of the scoring spree to Blackburn’s lighthearted post, and even the Mariners’ official account chimed in, acknowledging the unusual streak of good fortune.

shoutout to the etsy witch pic.twitter.com/XalePUoOkW — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 7, 2025

Blackburn said the post was meant as a joke, but it struck a chord with fellow fans eager for something to rally behind late in the season.

The suggestion of a curse being lifted has now become part of the team’s ongoing storyline.

The Mariners return to action Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, where they continue a series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the winning streak and a newfound “lucky charm,” fans are watching to see if the run of success continues.

©2025 Cox Media Group