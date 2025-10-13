LIVE UPDATES: Mariners up 3-2 after 1, courtesy Julio Rodríguez 3-run blast to left field

Cal Raleigh’s record-setting season continues to make history as the Mariners go into Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

2:43 p.m. - Bottom of 2: Clement singles. Scheider grounds out, Clement moves to 2nd. Giménez grounds out, Clement moves to 3rd.

2:36 p.m. - Top of 2: Robles lines out. Crawford pops out. Arozarena strikes out. 3-2 Mariners.

2:31 p.m. - Bottom of 1: Springer doubles. Lukes reaches 1st on throwing error, Springer scores. 3-1 Mariners. Guerrero Jr. grounds out. Lukes to 3rd. Barger strikes out. Kirk singles to right field, Lukes scores. 3-2 Mariners. Varsho lines out.

2:17 p.m. - Top of 1: Arozarena hit by pitch, moves to 1st. Raleigh walks. Runners on 1st and 2nd. Rodríguez home run. 3-0 Mariners! Polanco strikes out. Naylor singles. Suárez strikes out. naylor steals 2nd base. Canzone strikes out. 3-0 Mariners.

2:01 p.m. - Here’s a look behind the numbers ahead of the first pitch in Toronto.

2 p.m. - MLB has released a birds-eye view inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

1:55 p.m. - Big Papi and Alex Rodriguez have picked the Mariners to win tonight. ESPN has the Blue Jays at a slight edge of 50.6% to the Mariners 49.4%.

1:48 p.m. - The roof is open in Toronto.

The roof is open in Toronto! What's your final score prediction for Game 2? pic.twitter.com/5bpPjaxKWP — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) October 13, 2025

