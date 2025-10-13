Seattle Mariners

LIVE UPDATES: Mariners up 3-2 after 1, courtesy Julio Rodríguez 3-run blast to left field

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 13: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 13, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Cal Raleigh’s record-setting season continues to make history as the Mariners go into Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

LIVE UPDATES

2:43 p.m. - Bottom of 2: Clement singles. Scheider grounds out, Clement moves to 2nd. Giménez grounds out, Clement moves to 3rd.

2:36 p.m. - Top of 2: Robles lines out. Crawford pops out. Arozarena strikes out. 3-2 Mariners.

2:31 p.m. - Bottom of 1: Springer doubles. Lukes reaches 1st on throwing error, Springer scores. 3-1 Mariners. Guerrero Jr. grounds out. Lukes to 3rd. Barger strikes out. Kirk singles to right field, Lukes scores. 3-2 Mariners. Varsho lines out.

2:17 p.m. - Top of 1: Arozarena hit by pitch, moves to 1st. Raleigh walks. Runners on 1st and 2nd. Rodríguez home run. 3-0 Mariners! Polanco strikes out. Naylor singles. Suárez strikes out. naylor steals 2nd base. Canzone strikes out. 3-0 Mariners.

2:01 p.m. - Here’s a look behind the numbers ahead of the first pitch in Toronto.

2 p.m. - MLB has released a birds-eye view inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

1:55 p.m. - Big Papi and Alex Rodriguez have picked the Mariners to win tonight. ESPN has the Blue Jays at a slight edge of 50.6% to the Mariners 49.4%.

1:48 p.m. - The roof is open in Toronto.

