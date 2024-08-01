Devers hits game-winning double in 10th and Red Sox beat Mariners 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning for his third hit of the game, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday.

Zack Kelly (4-1) pitched out of a major jam in a scoreless 10th for the win. Danny Jansen hit a tying single in the sixth and Boston took two of three from the Mariners, who are locked in a tight race with Houston atop the AL West.

Josh Rojas homered for Seattle, and Dylan Moore had an RBI single.

Tyler O’Neill was the automatic runner at second as Devers led off the bottom of the 10th. With an open base at first and left-hander Jhonathan Díaz on the mound, Seattle manager Scott Servais chose to pitch to the left-handed-hitting Devers — and the All-Star slugger made the Mariners pay.

Devers drove a 2-0 slider from Díaz (0-1) off the bottom portion of the Green Monster in left-center, and O’Neill scored easily as the ball caromed away from Seattle’s outfielders.

It was Boston’s fourth walk-off win this season, and the first game-ending hit for Devers since June 14, 2021.

Kelly threw a wild pitch in the top half that allowed automatic runner Cal Raleigh to reach third with nobody out. But the right-hander struck out Mariner’s newcomer Justin Turner and retired Leo Rivas on a grounder that kept Raleigh pinned at third.

After Luke Raley was hit by a pitch and Moore walked to load the bases, Mitch Garver grounded out to end the inning.

