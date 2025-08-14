Baltimore ends Seattle’s win streak with walk-off double

The Baltimore Orioles ended Seattle’s eight-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 4-3 walk-off victory, powered by Jackson Holliday’s game-ending double.

With two outs in the ninth, Dylan Carlson singled off Mariners reliever Matt Brash (1-1) and sprinted home from first base when Holliday’s line drive rolled into the right-field corner.

It marked Baltimore’s first walk-off win since Sept. 19, 2024, making them the last team in the majors to record one this season.

Ryan Mountcastle homered for the Orioles, and Keegan Akin (4-2) earned the win by recording the final two outs in the ninth.

Julio Rodríguez had two hits and scored twice for Seattle, which slipped into second place in the American League West, one game behind Houston.

Josh Naylor drove in two runs for the Mariners.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning before Baltimore broke through against starter Logan Gilbert.

Mountcastle led off with his fourth home run, Coby Mayo followed with a single, and Gilbert was replaced by Gabe Speier.

Pinch-hitter Jeremiah Jackson greeted Speier with a triple, then scored when Naylor’s throw home got away.

The Mariners rallied in the ninth, tying the game when Dominic Canzone’s sacrifice fly brought home Eugenio Suárez.

Akin came in after Yennier Cano allowed the run and retired Jorge Polanco to end the inning.

Orioles starter Trevor Rogers lowered his ERA to 1.43 with seven innings of one-run ball, extending his streak to seven consecutive starts of at least six innings while allowing two runs or fewer.

Seattle’s Logan Evans (6-4, 4.36 ERA) is scheduled to face Baltimore’s Tomoyuki Sugano (9-5, 4.24 ERA) in Thursday’s rubber match.

