Arozarena’s three-run blast lifts Mariners over Cardinals, closes AL West gap

Randy Arozarena hit a go-ahead three-run homer and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Tuesday night, pulling within one game of the American League West lead.

Arozarena’s third-inning blast was his 27th home run of the season, topping his previous career best by four.

He turned on a fastball from Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore (7-12) and sent it deep to left, holding a pose toward the Mariners’ dugout as the ball cleared the wall.

The Mariners added on in the fifth inning when Arozarena lifted a sacrifice fly.

Josh Naylor followed with his 19th home run of the year, a solo shot that came with an emphatic bat flip.

Seattle’s win kept them one game behind division-leading Houston, their closest margin since mid-August.

The Mariners also maintained a 1 1/2-game cushion over Texas for the final AL wild card spot.

Mariners starter George Kirby allowed three runs and seven hits across four innings.

The bullpen closed it out, with Caleb Ferguson (4-4) tossing a perfect fifth inning and Andrés Muñoz securing his 34th save in 41 opportunities.

St. Louis threatened in the ninth when Pedro Pagés hit a sharp ground ball to the right side, but Naylor made a strong defensive play to cut off what could have been a leadoff single.

Naylor has been one of Seattle’s hottest hitters since joining the team.

He has driven in seven runs with three home runs over his last four games. In 17 games at T-Mobile Park since being acquired from Arizona, he is hitting .379 with 12 runs, five doubles, 13 RBIs, eight stolen bases and five walks.

The series concludes Wednesday night with Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy (6-3, 4.68 ERA) set to face Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-6, 3.61 ERA).

©2025 Cox Media Group