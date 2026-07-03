Jannik Sinner's parents skip the chance to sit in Royal Box at Wimbledon

LONDON — Don't expect to see Jannik Sinner's parents in the Royal Box at Wimbledon anytime soon, even though they're more than welcome.

The defending champion was asked why his mother and father weren't in attendance for his opening match on Centre Court on Monday, when last year's women's winner Iga Swiatek had her father and sister in the Royal Box the next day.

Turns out Sinner's parents were also invited, but that kind of fancy affair apparently isn't their thing.

"I know my parents. I asked them, but it was impossible," Sinner said in Italian on Friday after reaching the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Jenson Brooksby on No. 1 Court.

Sinner grew up in a small Alpine village in northern Italy where his parents, Hanspeter and Siglinde, worked in a ski lodge. His father was a chef and his mother was a waitress.

“We hardly even discussed it,” Sinner said of the Royal Box invite, laughing. "They have other things to do and I understand that.”

His parents did come to last year's final and sat in the player's box to watch their son beat Carlos Alcaraz for the title.

There was a famous parent in the Royal Box to watch Sinner on Monday, though. David Beckham took his mother to the match.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.