Indianapolis 500 officials are expecting a 2nd straight race-day sellout, and 3rd time in 10 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The world's largest single-day sporting event will be run in front of another full house, and central Indiana residents will be able to watch the telecast of the Indianapolis 500 live.

Race organizers announced Wednesday that reserved seating for this year's race would be sold out by the end of the day and that the local blackout would be lifted.

Official attendance figures for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” are not announced, but there are an estimated 275,000 grandstand seats around the 2.5-mile oval and the total crowd, which includes general admission tickets on the infield, reaches an estimated 350,000.

“Anticipation for race day is approaching an all-time high right here in central Indiana and across the globe,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said in a statement. “We can’t thank the world’s greatest and most loyal fans enough. The stars of the IndyCar Series are ready for an unparalleled showcase of speed, bravery and competition in front of a historic and massive crowd.”

It’s the second straight year reserved seats have sold out, marking the third time it’s happened since 2016. The local blackout also was lifted in 2016 and 2025.

All badges and passes providing access to pit lane and Gasoline Alley also are sold out, making four-time IndyCar champion and defending 500 winner Alex Palou hopeful he can become the seventh back-to-back 500 winner — and the first to do it in front of two sellout crowds. Palou posted the fastest speed in Tuesday's first practice session.

“I think last year, it got announced like the Saturday before (the race) so we're like a week ahead, so it's big,” Palou said. “It's incredible to see that and to be part of it when there's so much momentum. I feel like I've been seeing that every single race.”

For those who want to attend the race but don't have tickets, all hope is not lost.

General admission tickets and a limited number of hospitality tickets are still available. Plus, reserved seats can still be purchased on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's official resale marketplace through 4 p.m. on May 20. Practices also will be held Thursday, Friday and Monday with qualifying set for Saturday and Sunday. The final practice will be held May 22, Carb Day.

“Last year, the energy was wild, so it's special — even with the rain delay and all of the people sticking around,” said Santonio Ferrucci, who has finished in the top 10 in each of his seven career starts at the Brickyard. “It's impressive.”

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