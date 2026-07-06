Fox says US-Bosnia World Cup match was most-watched soccer telecast in English in country's history

Fox said Monday the U.S. match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the World Cup was viewed by nearly 26.4 million people, making it the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country's history.

The U.S. beat Bosnia 2-0 on Wednesday night in the first round of the knockout stage to reach the round of 16.

It was the most-watched program on any network since the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Fox says its audience peaked at over 34.8 million between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. EDT. Kansas City, Missouri; Boston; St. Louis; San Francisco; and Austin, Texas, were the top local markets.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.