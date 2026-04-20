Former Georgia WR Branch facing misdemeanor charges days before he hopes to be picked in NFL draft

Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch was arrested over the weekend in Athens on two misdemeanor obstruction charges.

According to the Athens-Clarke County jail log, Branch was released Sunday on a combined $39 bail on the charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets and the obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The arrest, coming only four days before the NFL draft, was poor timing for Branch, who has been projected to be selected on the second day of the draft.

The Athens-Clarke County Police released a statement to The Associated Press that provided details of the incident. It says police were summoned at about 12:20 a.m. because a large crowd had gathered outside an Athens bar.

“The crowd was blocking the entrance, and individuals were attempting to enter the establishment despite it not being open for entry at that time,” according to the police statement.

“Officers issued multiple lawful commands directing the crowd to clear the sidewalk. Zachariah Branch was specifically given verbal commands to disperse but refused to comply. As a result, Mr. Branch was placed under arrest and charged with obstruction. He was also cited for obstructing a public sidewalk.”

Branch’s representatives with Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

On Saturday, Branch attended Georgia's G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium.

Branch boosted his draft stock by running the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

He led Georgia with 81 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2025 following his transfer from Southern California. Branch's brother, safety Zion Branch, also transferred to Georgia from USC.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.