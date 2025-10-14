FIFA releases Seattle World Cup merchandise

SEATTLE — Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has released merchandise that includes hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and posters for each host city.

The drop for Seattle features a purple primary color with gold, white, and blue accents, as well as the text “We Are Seattle” on many shirts and hoodies.

You can find the Seattle 2026 World Cup Merchandise linked here.

Seattle is one of 16 cities hosting World Cup matches between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico starting in June 2026.

The first game at Lumen Field will be on June 15, 2026, for the Group G Stage match.

Seattle will be hosting six games in total, including two knockout stage matches, according to FIFA.com.

