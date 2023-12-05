Michael Penix Jr. makes history as first UW quarterback to make top 4 for Heisman

On Monday it was announced that the University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was named a Heisman finalist.

He will be joining University of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison in New York on Saturday for the ceremony.

Penix Jr. is the only finalist whose team is playing in the College Football Playoffs. Penix Jr. would also be the first Husky to win the Heisman.

“All honesty, I really don’t pay attention to it too much,” said Penix Jr. in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “When I see it, I wish I didn’t see it. I just want to make sure I’m focusing on the right things and that’s obviously winning with this football team, you know.”

According to Sports Illustrated, only seven other Huskies have even been nominated, and only one has made it to the top four.

All-American defensive tackle, Steve Emtman got fourth place in the Heisman contest in 1991. The second closest was quarterback Jake Browning in 2016.

However, the UW has a more memorable tie to the Heisman Trophy than other teams. The famous pose on the trophy was inspired by Husky wide receiver Mario Bailey.

Heisman Trophy: Three quarterbacks and a wide receiver are finalists for college football's top award. (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

