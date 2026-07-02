Chase Burns wins star-studded pitching matchup with Jacob Misiorowski as Reds beat Brewers 7-2

MILWAUKEE — Sal Stewart and Jose Trevino homered off Jacob Misiorowski, and Chase Burns pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Thursday afternoon.

TJ Friedl also went deep for Cincinnati as the Reds beat the Brewers for the first time in seven attempts this season. Garrett Mitchell homered for Milwaukee.

The game featured two of baseball's best and hardest-throwing pitchers in Burns and Misiorowski. Burns (10-1) earned the win by giving up two runs and four hits. Burns is the only Reds pitcher since at least 1900 to open a season by allowing two runs or fewer in 15 of his first 17 starts.

Misiorowski (9-4) struck out 10 and walked none in five innings while reaching a peak velocity of 103.8 mph, but the five runs he allowed matched a career high. Only one of the runs was earned.

The most recent time Misiorowski allowed five runs came on Aug. 15 of last season, when he lasted only 1 1/3 innings in a 10-8 victory at Cincinnati.

Misiorowski had gone 8-1 with an 0.54 ERA over his last 10 starts.

Stewart put Cincinnati ahead for good in the first inning by hitting his 17th homer, a 402-foot solo shot on a 102.3-mph fastball. According to MLB.com, it was the eighth-fastest pitch to result in a homer since the pitch tracking era began in 2008.

Cincinnati extended its lead to 5-0 by scoring four unearned runs in the fourth inning.

JJ Bleday led off with a bunt and reached safely when first baseman Jake Bauers dropped the bare-handed throw from third baseman David Hamilton. Bleday scored on Noelvi Marte’s one-out single.

The Reds had two on with two outs when Trevino stepped to the plate. Trevino fell behind 0-2 before working the count full and hitting his first homer since June 8, 2025.

Trevino went 3 for 4 to improve his batting average from .192 to .232.

Cincinnati's Sam Moll, Tejay Antone and Brock Burke didn’t allow a baserunner in three innings of relief.

Up next

Reds: Return home to face the Baltimore Orioles. Friday's scheduled starters are Cincinnati's Brady Singer (3-7, 5.12 ERA) and Baltimore's Trevor Rodgers (5-7, 4.99).

Brewers: Begin a season-high, 11-game trip at Arizona. Friday's starting pitchers are Milwaukee's Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.57) and Arizona's José Cabrera (0-1, 3.60).

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