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Trump and Vance not coming to Seattle for World Cup, officials confirm

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Trump America 250 Memorial Day President Donald Trump, from left, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — King County Executive Services confirmed to KIRO 7 that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are not coming to Seattle for Monday’s World Cup match at Seattle Stadium.

The match is between Team USA and Belgium at 5 p.m.

This comes after days of rumors circling that the President may come to Western Washington for the match after a potential airspace hold was filed at Paine Field.

Neither Trump nor Vance has publicly attended any of the World Cup matches so far.

This is a developing story. As we learn more, we will update this article.

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