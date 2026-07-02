Credit card fraud leads to homicide investigation; human remains found at JBLM

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police have made an arrest in connection with the homicide of a man reported missing in Lakewood last month.

Tacoma police took a missing persons report on June 12 for 28-year-old Caelick Bradley. According to a Facebook post from his mother, he was last seen on June 8 and was supposed to leave on June 10 for a cross-country move, but she had “strong reason to believe he never left Tacoma.”

During Tacoma PD’s investigation into Bradley’s disappearance, they learned someone was using his credit card.

When detectives contacted the person allegedly using his card, he told them about a homicide that happened on Addison St. SW in Lakewood.

Tacoma PD worked with Lakewood police about the tip, and the suspect led detectives to the spot near Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), where human remains were found, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The suspect interviewed about the credit card usage told police that a second person was allegedly involved in the homicide.

Both have been arrested and booked for homicide.

It’s unclear when the alleged homicide took place.

A medical examiner will confirm whether the remains belong to Bradley.

KIRO 7 has not named the two suspects since they have not yet been formally charged.

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