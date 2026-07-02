Hood Canal shellfish harvesting closed after lethal toxin levels found

The Hood Canal is closed for shellfish harvesting this Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Washington Department of Health (DOH), the agency found lethal levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning toxin in samples collected near Hoodsport and surrounding areas. The toxin can’t be seen, smelled, tasted, or removed by cooking.

In response, recreational harvesting is now closed from Foulweather Bluff and Port Ludlow Bay south, including Port Gamble Bay, Quilcene Bay, Dabob Bay, and Mats Mats Bay. The closure also impacts Port Townsend, Oak Bay, and Marrowstone Island.

“The closure applies to clams, oysters, mussels, scallops, and other molluscan shellfish species,” DOH wrote in an announcement regarding the closures. “Crab and shrimp are not included. Mason, Kitsap, and Jefferson County authorities have posted warning signs at public beaches throughout the affected areas.”

Symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning include tingling or numbness of the lips, tongue, hands, and feet. Symptoms can develop within minutes or take several hours after eating contaminated shellfish.

Severe cases can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis, and death.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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