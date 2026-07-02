JBLM service member among two arrested in missing Tacoma man’s death

Two 21-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of killing a missing Tacoma man, whose remains were found at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

The Lakewood Police Department said the victim is believed to be 28-year-old Caelick Bradley. Bradley has been missing since June 8. He was supposed to leave on June 10 for a cross-country move, but according to a social media post from his mother, she had “strong reason to believe he never left Tacoma.”

According to The Seattle Times, one of the suspects is a service member at JBLM. Police arrested the male suspect Tuesday after he allegedly used one of Bradley’s credit cards.

He told detectives Bradley was killed in Lakewood, then led them to the remains near Highway 507 and Spanaway on the base. While being interviewed by law enforcement, the suspect revealed that a second person was allegedly involved in the homicide.

Both have been arrested and booked for homicide. The former JBLM service member is facing first-degree murder and identity theft charges.

A medical examiner will confirm whether the remains belong to Bradley.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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