Seattle police search for suspect after shooting outside University District Raising Cane’s

SEATTLE — A suspect is on the loose after a shooting in Seattle’s University District overnight.

KIRO 7 was on the scene and saw police cars and crime scene tape at the corner of University Way and NE 45th Street, outside of the Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The University of Washington Alert Service reported the incident at 2:25 a.m., advising individuals to avoid the area. The suspect, described as a man wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes, was last seen leaving the area heading north.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The investigation prompted police to block the streets, according to an update sent out around 2:30 a.m. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) also reported the police activity and urged commuters to seek alternate routes. The roads were cleared by 4 a.m., SDOT confirmed, though UW reports that the suspect had not been found yet.

If you see someone matching the suspect’s description, you’re asked to call 911. If you witnessed the incident or have additional information about this crime or the suspect, call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Any updated information will be posted on alert.uw.edu.

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