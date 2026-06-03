Angels outfielder Jo Adell misplays flyball into home run off his head, much like Canseco in 1993

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell misplayed a flyball into a bizarre home run off his head Tuesday night in a play reminiscent of José Canseco's embarrassing gaffe 33 years ago.

Adell reached up to catch TJ Rumfield's deep fly for the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning, but the ball grazed the outside of his glove before bouncing off his head and over the wall for a solo homer.

There was brief confusion on the field when the ball caromed back into the outfield. Rumfield stopped at second base, initially unsure of the ruling, before proceeding around the bases to give Colorado an 8-0 lead.

It was similar to an infamous blunder on May 26, 1993, when Canseco, then playing for the Texas Rangers, lost track of a long drive hit by Cleveland's Carlos Martínez. The ball bounced off Canseco's head and over the wall for a home run.

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