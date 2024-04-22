Local Steals & Deals: Amazing Deals on Apple/Rush Charge Bundles and Michael Todd Beauty!

19 April, 2024
Amazing Deals on Apple/Rush Charge Bundles and Michael Todd Beauty!
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Discover Your New Favorite Deals!
Discover the perfect blend of technology and personal wellness with these exclusive deals! With the Apple AirPods/Rush Charge bundle, effortlessly transition between your favorite music and clear calls while ensuring you stay charged. Pamper yourself with the spa-quality skincare provided by Michael Todd Soniclear, utilizing advanced sonic technology for thorough cleansing and exfoliation. Embrace a fusion of innovation and self-care with these essential products!
Apple AirPods with Charge Case & Rush Charge Universe Bundle
Deal: $138.99-$249.99
Retail: $208.99-$328.99
Up to 33% Off
The ultimate duo for staying connected and powered up on the go is the Apple AirPod and Rush Charge Universe Bundle. The Apple AirPods with Charge Case redefines the wireless headphone experience, seamlessly integrating with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac. With effortless setup and automatic connection, they deliver 5 hours of listening and 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Lightning Charging Case also provides multiple charges for over 24 hours of listening, ensuring you're always ready to go. The Rush Charge Universe is your ultimate ally in the fast-paced world, offering three 3-in-1 fully universal portable chargers. Designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle, it ensures you stay powered up no matter where life takes you. With this duo, you're equipped for seamless connectivity and unlimited power on the move.Shop now
Michael Todd Soniclear® Cleansing Systems
Deal: $69.50-$84.50
Retail: $158.00-$169.00
Up to 56% Off
Discover the transformative power of Michael Todd Beauty's Soniclear products. The Soniclear Elite and Petite are innovative cleansing devices that elevate your skincare routine. Utilizing advanced sonic technology, they gently and effectively remove dirt, oil, and makeup, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The Soniclear Elite offers a luxurious experience with its sleek design and customizable settings, while the Petite is perfect for on-the-go cleansing with its compact size. Both devices feature antimicrobial protection to guard against bacteria buildup, ensuring a clean and hygienic skincare routine. Elevate your skincare regimen for radiant, glowing skin every day.Shop now
©2024 Cox Media Group