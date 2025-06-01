USDA sends wildfire resource help to Canada

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service has sent resources to Canada as wildfires spread across multiple parts of the country.

On May 29, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center raised its wildfire preparedness level as Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Alberta, Canada, have seen very high wildfire activity.

“We are here to help our neighbors during their time of need, and our Forest Service Wildland Firefighters are the best in the business,” said Brooke L. Rollins, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

USDA sent an airtanker to Alberta, deploying 150 firefighters and other equipment, including sprinkler kits, pumps, and hoses.

The current fire activity in the United States remains normal.

