Cal Raleigh placed on injured list for the first time in his career

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is headed to the 10-day injured reserve list with a right oblique strain.

It marks the first time in his career that he’s been placed on the IL.

Raleigh first started to show signs of an injury two weeks ago, ahead of their series against the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com.

Following his historic 60-home run season last year, Raleigh has been less productive offensively.

On Monday, he broke an 0-for-38 hitless streak, which was the longest in the majors this year.

The slump was snapped, possibly due in part to some advice from battery mate Logan Gilbert.

Gilbert reportedly suggested to Raleigh that he take a shower in full uniform.

“Logan gave me some good advice to wash off the bad mojo or juju from the baseball gods,” Raleigh said. “So yeah, it worked. He was right, so I got to give him credit where credit’s due.”

Raleigh will be evaluated further once the Mariners return from their road trip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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