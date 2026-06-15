The Latest: G7 leaders likely to discuss Iran and Ukraine at summit in France

World leaders began gathering in a French spa town Monday for a summit of the Group of Seven club of powerful democracies with a new impetus following President Donald Trump 's announcement of an agreement that he says will bring an end to the U.S. war against Iran.

Trump arrives in Evian-les-Bains on Monday afternoon for talks with G7 leaders, including some who have been sharply critical of his managing of the roughly 15-week conflict that has led to a surge in global energy prices.

Trump has had sharp disagreement with host French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over failing to consult them before the decision to go to war. Trump has threatened reprisals, including drawing down U.S. troops in all four countries, all members of the NATO military alliance, for their lack of support.

The G7 includes France, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Guest nations at this summit include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Syria, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to Iran, the other leading issue will be Ukraine war that's largely slipped down the White House's list of top priorities. Trump spoke to Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

At a morning session Tuesday, Zelenskyy will have the opportunity to showcase progress that Ukrainian forces are making against the Russian invasion.

The Latest:

Starmer welcomes breakthrough in US talks with Iran

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the breakthrough in talks between the United States and Iran, calling it a hugely significant opportunity to secure stability in the region.

Speaking at the start of a news conference at his No. 10 Downing Street office, Starmer said it was vital that all parties in the region seize the opportunity to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We will now work closely with our partners to support this agreement and to ensure that it turns into a durable, lasting peace,’’ he said.

Trump threatens France with 100 percent tariffs on wine

In a separate development, Trump ahead of departing for the summit said in an interview with the New York Post he has warned Macron the US will "have no choice" but to slap 100% tariffs on French wines unless ​Paris eliminates its digital tax on American tech companies, renewing a long-running threat from the Republican that dates to his first administration.

Wines and ​spirits exported to the U.S. from the European Union currently face ​a 15% ⁠tariff.

Israeli defense minister says no withdrawal from Lebanon

Israel’s defense minister said Monday his country won’t withdraw from land seized in Lebanon as the interim deal between Iran and the United States is pending.

Israel Katz’s remarks represented the first official Israeli comment after the announcement of the interim deal. The two sides plan to meet Friday in Geneva to sign it, Pakistan has said.

Katz said Israel plans to stay “indefinitely” in lands it holds in Lebanon, as well as Syria and the Gaza Strip. Iran has tied the interim deal over the war to halting Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Katz also threatened that if Iran attacks Israel over Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Israel will strike Iran with “great force

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.